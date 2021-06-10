Lauren Frank, 28, of Stowe was cited for violating an abuse prevention order on June 2.
Vermont State Police allege she made multiple phone calls and sent multiple text messages to two separate people who had restraining orders against her. Frank was served the relief from abuse orders just a day prior.
Frank was arrested last week for unlawful mischief and disorderly conduct after an altercation at a home on Hogback Road in Cambridge on June 1.
