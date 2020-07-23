Thieves struck a pair of construction sites in Waterbury and Middlesex and got away with almost $10,000 worth of tools.
On the evening of July 4, thieves stole $5,200 in tools belonging to J.A. McDonald from 158 N. Main St. in Waterbury. The construction company is in the midst of a multiyear rebuild of Main Street. Stolen items include a 6,500-watt Honda generator, a 5,500-watt Yamaha generator, an electric hand-held air compressor and two 6-inch sewer test balls.
On the weekend of July 11-12, thieves stole $4,400 in tools belonging to Kingsbury Construction from 58 Center Road in Middlesex. Stolen were numerous DeWalt products, including grinders, impact guns, batteries and chargers. Stolen Milwaukee products include drills, a band saw, an impact gun and a fan.
State troopers believe the thefts are related. Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the state police at 802-229-9191.
