Stowe police are investigating a rash of home and vehicle break-ins that occurred over the weekend.
According to police, there were three burglaries overnight from Aug. 15-16, that took place around the Moscow area of Stowe — at homes on High Farms, Barnes Hill and Slayton Farm roads.
Police say the suspect or suspects entered the homes’ unlocked garages and went through numerous vehicles parked at the homes. One of the houses was also entered. All of the vehicles had been left unlocked.
Among the stolen items were a laptop computer, sunglasses, purses and an undisclosed sum of cash.
Stowe Police Department advises everyone to lock their houses and vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to call 802-253-7126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.