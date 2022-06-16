Stowe Pinnacle has been the site of several recent rescue calls for Stowe Mountain Rescue.
The first involved a father and daughter. While the young girl dealt with an arm injury, her father was experiencing a “medical event.” Once the pair received medical attention, they walked out of the woods with support.
On the second call, crews helped a visitor who had slipped and injured an ankle. Stowe Mountain Rescue splinted her ankle and wheeled her down the mountainside in a litter.
“It seems that the downhill part of a hike is when these injuries happen,” according to the group’s Facebook page. “Nice to bag the peak but please take extra care as you come back down.”
A few days later, a northern saw-whet had a lot to say as rescuers packaged a patient in his territory, who were spoiling the darkness with headlamps.
It was the third call to the Pinnacle in as many weeks.
This time, a hiker was headed down Hogback Mountain when he slipped and rolled an ankle. He had to be wheeled down in the litter with a rope belay almost the whole way.
