Stowe Mountain Rescue had a busy week, rescuing two injured mountain bikers from Cady Hill Forest and finding a lost hiker on Mt. Mansfield.
On July 31, a cyclist “evidently misjudged a cliff jump” near the intersection of Zog’s and Charlie’s trails.
A team member who lives nearby arrived on scene quickly, followed by a hasty team and a Stowe paramedic, police officer and firefighter. They brought the biker out on an ATV and rescue boggan — essentially a toboggan on wheels — where he was transported to local hospital.
Four days later, on Aug. 3, Stowe Mountain Rescue came to the aid of a woman hurt on the Florence trail at Cady Hill.
A hasty team of two quickly stabilized her injury, while further team members brought in the ATV and boggan, accompanied by a medic from Stowe EMS who splinted the injury.
She, too, was transported to a waiting ambulance.
Also on July 31, the backcountry rescue squad helped a hiker who’d lost his bearings on the Long Trail after summiting Mansfield.
The hiker stopped to cool off at a stream crossing and then proceeded down the stream bed thinking it was the trail. When he realized his wrong turn, he called 911.
After locating the man via GPS coordinates picked up during the 911 call, crews redirected the hiker back to the trail, and he subsequently got back to Route 108 and his vehicle.
