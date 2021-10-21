Rescue off Sterling Pond trail
Stowe Mountain Rescue assisted Cambridge Fire and Rescue to evacuate a woman who sustained a leg injury hiking on the Sterling Pond trail, Wednesday, Oct. 6.
A Stowe Mountain Rescue member was in the area and arrived on scene first until a medical from Cambridge arrived to splint the injury.
The two teams worked together to bring the woman off trail using a wheeled litter and rope belay on steep sections.
In the dark on the Pinnacle
That same day, but after dark, Stowe Mountain Rescue located a lost hiker who misjudged the distance to reach the Stowe Pinnacle from the upper parking lot.
Three rescue members hiked in with headlamps and quickly made voice contact with the lost hiker. He was escorted back to the meadow and his car.
“He was extremely grateful and kept saying how good it was that he got lost in an American forest because if he was lost in the woods back home in Thailand, he would die there,” according to the team.
“Either they have fewer search and rescue teams, or the wildlife is less forgiving — think snakes! Anyway, he was a joy to rescue, and we hope he’ll be back.
Hiker injures arm on Long Trail
On Wednesday, Oct. 13 Stowe Mountain Rescue helped another hiker, this one at the Sterling Pond shelter with an injured arm.
The team drove one truck and two ATVs with the toboggan up Spruce Peak and a hasty team hiked in and splinted the injury.
A Long Trail through-hiker slipped on a wet rock with a heavy backpack and injured her arm. She had made it back to the Sterling Pond shelter where the team found her hunkered down, safe, warm and dry, but in pain.
The woman walked out with assistance to the truck for a ride downhill to the ambulance.
“She befriended a fellow hiker who happened to be an ex-Marine and combat medic. He did a fabulous job creating an emergency backcountry splint, which we switched out for a vacuum splint when we reached her,” according to Stowe Mountain Rescue’s social media post. “She gets full marks for being an inspiration: retired, solo hiking the Long Trail, sunny disposition and evidently a high pain threshold. Hoping she makes it back to finish the trail.”
Back to Mansfield
Stowe Mountain Rescue helped bring a couple in their sixties off of Mansfield Oct. 15. The couple was on the ridge in fading light with the intention of riding the Gondola down the mountain, but they ended up on the Cliff Trail.
With 9 miles of hiking under their belt, they were “out of juice and had no headlamps.”
Rescuers drove up the Toll Road and a team of two walked along the ridge to meet them, supplying light, water and reassurance and took them to their car at the Gondola parking lot.
Sunset Ridge rescue
On Oct. 17, Stowe crews assisted the Underhill Johnson Fire Department on Sunset Ridge.
A hiker injured her leg on Mansfield and then hurt her other leg attempting to get off the ridge.
After heading up the Toll Roll, Stowe Mountain Rescue dropped onto the Sunset Ridge trail from above, while other teams hiked up from Underhill.
Stowe’s quick response team provided environmental protection and medical equipment, followed by other team members carrying a wheeled litter and ropes.
As darkness fell, the various teams worked together to carry her out, taking approximately two hours to get to the trailhead at Underhill.
