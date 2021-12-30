Stowe Mountain Rescue deployed to help Waterbury Backcountry Rescue on the back side of Hunger Mountain Dec. 23 to bring a man off the mountain with a shoulder injury.
Waterbury provided the hasty team, who assessed and splinted the injury and started walking the man downhill.
Stowe rode in from the trailhead on ATVs and then hiked up to the patient to assist in the long and slow walk down. The patient was stabilized, given extra clothing and a headlamp. He was in considerable pain but was able to keep moving.
Once he reached the ATVs, he was driven to a waiting friend who drove him to the hospital.
“From our perspective, the crux move of the entire mission was opening the gate at the trailhead,” according to a social media post. “It took five grown men and an axe to get that thing open (but) no damage done to gate nor man.”
