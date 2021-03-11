Stowe Mountain Rescue came to the aid of a climber in Smugglers Notch Saturday, March 6, after he was hit in the head and knee by falling ice.
The climber was at the bottom of the Elephant’s Head gully, racking up, when he was hit by ice dislodged by a climbing party above him.
Another group of climbers with medical training secured the injured man, provided food, extra clothing and applied a rudimentary splint.
A Mountain Rescue team member snowmobiled into the Notch, climbed up to the accident scene to assess the injured man and developed an initial extraction plan.
The team eventually deployed a team of five with two ATVs, snowmobile, rescue toboggan, medical equipment and rope rescue gear.
Using a rope-raising system, crews were able to bring the man, who could not walk, down the slope to the Mountain Road.
At the road’s gate on the Cambridge side of the Notch, the man left with his climbing party to get further medical attention.
