Stowe Mountain Rescue crews were called out to three hiking accidents over the weekend, none of them life threatening.
• On Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3:15 p.m., a hiker on the Mount Mansfield’s Clara Bow trail slipped and hurt her shoulder trying to break her fall. Neither she nor her husband had cell phone service and asked some passing hikers to get to a suitable location to call for help. The other hikers also lent some additional clothing to the injured woman.
Mountain Rescue, along with three members of the Underhill/Jericho Fire Department, responded, using ATVs on old logging roads to get to the hike, who was about one-tenth of a mile from the intersection with the Long Trail. Crews helped the hiker walk out, after deciding a bumpy litter would be too hard for her to tolerate.
The couple had parked in Underhill State Park, but the Lake Mansfield Trout Club was much closer for the rescue crews, so everyone split up and the husband went to Underhill and drove back to Stowe to meet his wife at the police station, and then took her to the hospital.
• Also Saturday at 7:30 p.m., while that Mansfield rescue was underway, two hikers on the Pinnacle Trail were caught out after dark without lighting. Their 911 coordinates indicated they were located about 100 feet off the Pinnacle Trail, just west of the intersection with the Skyline connector trail.
A two-person rescue team located the hikers and helped them back to their vehicle, after providing them headlamps.
• On Sunday at 5 p.m., a party of four was descending a steep, rocky and wet section of the Long Trail below Taft Lodge on Mount Mansfield, when a member of the party slipped, twisting her leg, unable to bear her weight.
Mountain Rescue set up at Midway Base and used the work road to access Last Exit and Chin Clip. The party was located a short hike south on the Long Trail. The injured hikers packaged in a vacuum mattress, litter and wheel, while the rest of her group hiked down the trail to Route 108 and their car.
The woman was put in an ATV toboggan and slowly driven down to Midway Base to meet her friends.
