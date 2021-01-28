Stowe Mountain Rescue rescued three lost snowboarders Saturday, Jan. 23.
At around 5 p.m., Vermont State Police contacted Stowe Mountain Rescue about the missing teens. Stowe Ski Patrol alerted police that the trio snowboarded out of bounds from the Toll Road.
Using their cell phone location, Stowe Mountain Rescue located the three approximately 60 feet from the intersection of John’s Road and Easy Out ski trails at the Mount Mansfield Touring Center.
After being contacted on their phones, the teens told rescuers they had no light source, map, compass or other means of navigation. The rescue squad hopped on ATVs and snowmachines and used the phone coordinates to locate the lost boarders.
They were cold, but uninjured, and were provided water, food and extra clothing on scene before being reunited with their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.