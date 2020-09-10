On Saturday, Sept. 5, a mountain biker in Cady Hill Forest went over his handlebars while attempting to negotiate a jump, injuring his right shoulder and collarbone.
Stowe Mountain Rescue located the injured man near the intersection of Zog’s and Charlie’s trails, where he’d became lightheaded and dizzy when trying to walk or stand.
Rescue crews packed the man in a litter; he was evacuated without incident and transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
•••
On Sunday, Sept. 6, a hiker descending the Cliff Trail on Mount Mansfield lost her footing navigating the steep and rocky terrain, injuring her lower leg.
Crews from Mountain Rescue and Stowe EMS responded to the 911 call, via the Stowe Mountain Resort gondola to Upper Perry Merrill, the Connector trail and then north to the Cliff Trail.
A passing hiker splinted her injured leg and provided a space blanket for insulation. She was placed in a litter and wheel with a vacuum mattress. The trail is very narrow, steep and rocky, which requires very difficult litter passing and several rope lengths for lowering systems needed for the extrication.
“Though the makeshift splint was excellent, due to the short but difficult litter evacuation, it was replaced with a vacuum splint,” said Doug Veliko, chief of Stowe Mountain Rescue.
The resort’s gondola was used to finish the evacuation and the patient was delivered to Stowe Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.