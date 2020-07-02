A motorcyclist as killed Friday morning when her bike went off Interstate 89 in Waterbury and slammed into guardrails.
Karen Crossett, 42, of Orange, Vt., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Vermont State Police said skies were clear and the road was dry, and there’s no apparent reason Crossett’s 2019 Kawasaki Ninja veered off the road.
No other vehicles were involved, police said, and no passengers were on the bike.
The accident happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate at about 10:30 Friday morning, near mile marker 64.4 in Waterbury.
The Waterbury Fire Department and Waterbury Ambulance Service assisted at the accident. Police are investigating what happened and ask anyone who saw the crash to call them at 802-229-9191.
