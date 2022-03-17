Stowe Mountain Rescue was called out mid-afternoon on March 13 for a skier who inadvertently skied off the back side of Mt. Mansfield into Thunder Basin.
The skier had ridden the Gondola and boot packed up to the ridgeline. Seeing a tempting line, he took the plunge and then realized his mistake when he found himself on the wrong side of the mountain.
He was at 3,800 feet in unfamiliar terrain, cold temperatures and strong wind. Recognizing the seriousness of his situation, he called 911 for help.
Rescue crews told the skier to start walking southwest toward the Adam’s Apple couloir since the deep snow would have made a climb back up to the ridge extremely difficult.
Stowe Mountain Rescue deployed a team of five up the gondola. The team maintained phone contact with the skier until it reached him at approximately 4:30 p.m.
The crew escorted the skier out of Thunder Basin and back to the Gondola station where a Stowe Mountain Resort bus cat provided the ride out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.