A man who fell 60 feet into Bingham Falls last month and had to be airlifted from the scene later died of his injuries, according to comments posted on the Stowe Mountain Rescue Facebook page.
Casey James Lasell, 34, of Laconia, N.H., fell into the lower falls at the popular Stowe swimming hole on Aug. 9. Stowe Mountain Rescue responded and was able to get Lasell out of the water and onto a wheeled litter and transport him up the hiking trail to Route 108, where a waiting helicopter transported him to UVM Medical Center.
According to Lasell’s obituary, he died Aug. 12 surrounded by family and friends.
He was a Boy Scout, a member of Civil Air Patrol and a musician with his high school marching band.
“Casey was smart as a whip and was excited about life, science, sci-fi, and all that is currently unknown. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker, talented skier, and world traveler,” his obituary reads. “His love of the natural world led him to become an avid mycologist and mushroom hunter. He also loved his dogs and all furry pets. His tastes were as unique as his personality: he had an awesome fashion sense that sometimes featured his metallic gold suit, and hats most of us would never go near.”
According to a post made by a friend or family member on the Mountain Rescue Facebook page, Lasell sustained severe brain injuries and “the unenviable decision” was made to remove him from life support. The post thanked the rescue crews and civilian bystanders who leapt quickly into action after Lasell’s fall.
“Without you, he would not have made it to the hospital alive to even be given a chance that only medical professionals could have given him,” the post reads. “Every last one of you performed heroically to save the life of a stranger.”
