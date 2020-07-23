A man swimming at Bingham Falls in Stowe fell 35 to 40 feet off a cliff, bouncing off the cliff several times as he fell into the large pool at the bottom of the falls, Stowe Mountain Rescue reports.
The man fell as he was approaching a jumping site. He had knee and shoulder injuries, and was helped and supported by friends once he was in the pool.
Stowe Emergency Medical Services and Stowe Mountain Rescue responded to help. They got him out of the water, moved him onto a full-body vacuum mattress, splinted his knee to make him more comfortable, and used a litter/wheel and three rope-raising systems to get him to an ambulance.
