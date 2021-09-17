A 67-year-old Columbia, S.C., man was killed yesterday, Sept. 16, on Route 100 in Waterbury on Shutesville Hill by Spruce Haven Road.
Vermont State Police say Robert Hunter was headed toward Stowe around 2 p.m. when his 2018 Hyundai crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2006 Mack truck driven by Harold Kittredge.
Stowe EMS transported Hunter by ambulance to the hospital but he died on the way, police reported.
After the initial collision, both vehicles went into the northbound lane and hit a 2020 Subaru driven by Scott Maier.
That created a chain reaction as the Mack truck then hit two more vehicles, a 2018 Ford driven by Connor Billado and a 2008 International driven by Thomas O’Brien, whose truck was then pushed into a 2012 Nissan driven by James Covey.
Covey, Maier, Billado and O’Brien were uninjured while Kittredge suffered a laceration to his arm.
The cars driven by Hunter, Covey and Maier, along with the Mack truck, were totaled.
Route 100 was closed for approximately four hours while crews worked to clear the scene. Stowe police, Waterbury fire and EMS and the Vermont transportation and motor vehicles agencies also assisted state police.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.