A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries last week after two other men barged into a Stowe apartment where he was sleeping and severely beat him with a frying pan, police say.
According to a Stowe Police Department affidavit, police responded to the apartment on Waterbury Road, just south of the Stowe village limits, at 7:45 a.m., Tuesday, March 15. Witnesses at the scene told police two men, Louis R. Marsh, 49, of Johnson and Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, 29, of Hyde Park, had entered the apartment and started beating a man sleeping on the couch.
When police arrived, Flores was laying on the floor in a pool of blood, gasping for breath, with the frying pan lodged between his neck and shoulder blade.
Flores was rushed to the University of Vermont Medical Center with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries, but police later said he came through OK.
Police also reported seeing several syringes, assorted pills and a white powdery substance on the floor of the apartment.
The woman renting the apartment told police Marsh and Sturtevant-Hatch forced their way into the home Tuesday morning and then attacked Flores, who was sleeping on the couch, and then tried to drag him out of the apartment. The tenant told police she jumped on Marsh’s back to stop him, and Flores tried to hit Marsh with a frying pan, but Marsh grabbed the pan and hit Flores over the head with it.
Just before 8:30 a.m., Morristown police saw Marsh and Sturtevant-Hatch getting out of a car in the Pinecrest mobile home park, off Cochran Road. Shortly after, Stowe police arrived and questioned Marsh about the incident.
Marsh told police he and Sturtevant-Hatch had gone to the Stowe apartment looking for drugs. He said he and Sturtevant-Hatch both punched Flores in the face but did not say anything about hitting him with a frying pan. Marsh said he did not know Flores’s name.
As police were questioning Marsh, Sturtevant-Hatch had also exited the car and entered a nearby trailer, only to exit through the back window. Police caught up with him a few miles away, on Moran Loop.
He told police he had spent the night at the Stowe apartment and was there when Marsh barged into the placed and started fighting Flores, ultimately dropping him with a gear shift.
Police also found a backpack in the car the two men reportedly left the scene in, as well as a notebook belonging to the victim. Both Marsh and Sturtevant-Hatch told police the other had stolen it.
The two were quickly arraigned at Lamoille County Superior Court later that day on several felony assault charges and ordered held without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.