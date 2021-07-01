Stowe Mountain Rescue June 22 helped a 53-year old man who fell about 30 feet from a tower on the Mt. Mansfield ridge behind the WCAX building.
Stowe emergency crews brought the man down the mountain on the Toll Road while Stowe Mountain Rescue established a helicopter-landing zone at the Mansfield base lodge parking lot.
The helicopter arrived quickly and transported the man to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
There is no word on his condition.
