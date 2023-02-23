A man who allegedly wrecked a rental cabin in Waterbury Center last week appears to have injured himself by jumping out a window, but told police he had been shot, according to law enforcement officials.
On the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 15, Vermont State Police overheard a report of shots fired at a rental cabin on Cabin Lane. While investigating the scene, police were informed that a man was at nearby Vermont Artisan Coffee Company, injured and bleeding.
The man, later identified as 30-year-old Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, told police later that he had been shot, but police found no evidence to support that claim.
Café owner Holly Alves told The Waterbury Roundabout that the man said he had been on a snowmobile that had broken down or crashed and asked to use a telephone, but details in the man’s story and appearance seemed off, which led to the second call to 911.
Alves said Sturtevant-Hatch was in a conference room at the café using the telephone and abruptly left as police arrived outside where he was met by multiple troopers with guns drawn.
Sturtevant-Hatch was taken to UVM Medical Center to be treated for his injuries and was later arrested by Stowe police, which had been looking for him after he allegedly violated conditions of release stemming from an assault and robbery case from last year.
State police said Sturtevant-Hatch had “absconded from” Valley Vista, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in Bradford, two days earlier, in violation of his court-ordered conditions of release and was staying with some acquaintances at the rental cabin on Cabin Lane in Waterbury Center.
State police say that he began destroying property and damaging the residence, causing the two acquaintances to flee the cabin and, at some point, appeared to have injured himself by jumping out of the cabin through a window.
“He subsequently told police that he was injured when an assailant broke into the cabin and fired multiple rounds at him from a handgun, but no evidence was located at the scene to indicate a shooting had occurred,” according to court documents from Sturtevant-Hatch’s court appearance last Thursday in Lamoille County, where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating conditions of release.
State police say that, once the investigation is finished, the case will be turned over to the Washington County State’s Attorney’s office for review of possible charges, including unlawful mischief and providing false information to police.
Last year, Sturtevant-Hatch and another man allegedly sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after beating him up while he was sleeping at a Stowe apartment. The man with Sturtevant-Hatch was Louis “Ricky” Marsh, another person arrested many times over the past few years.
When police found the two later in a Morrisville mobile home park, Sturtevant-Hatch jumped out a back window and ran off. Police found him later a few miles away.
Sturtevant-Hatch has been arrested several times over the past five years and although it appears he was not actually shot last week, police say he was shot in the act of committing a crime in 2021.
According to the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, on March 7, 2021, a person who had allegedly been attacked in their home by Sturtevant-Hatch shot him in the abdomen in self-defense. Sturtevant-Hatch allegedly fled the scene in the victim’s car.
