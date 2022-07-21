Last Thursday around 5:30 p.m., the Stowe Fire Department responded to a fire that engulfed the Pucillo residence on Dewey Hill Road.
Despite six hours of fighting the flames and assistance from Morrisville and Waterbury fire departments, the second home Michael and Deborah Pucillo built in 1984 on a 10-acre property known to their family as Deer Woods was deemed a total loss, according to fire chief Scott Reeves.
The couple left their home around midday to visit one of their children in New York only a few hours before the fire, which was called in by a neighbor. No one was hurt in the inferno.
Though the family initially came to Stowe for the ski season, the couple, based in Palm Beach, Fla. where Michael Pucillo is a lawyer, has increasingly made use of the home during the summer. The house saw extensive renovations about a dozen years ago and a small cabin, recently added near a pond on the property, escaped the fire unscathed.
But it’ll take more than a fire to get the Pucillos out of Stowe.
“I really quite enjoyed it a great deal and loved spending summers up here,” Michael Pucillo said. “This is a very, very unpleasant and upsetting development. But we love the site, and we love the property. We have had it for many years, and we will rebuild another house there.”
The home is assessed at $763,700 on Stowe’s grand list.
Cause of the fire remains unknown, though Reeves said at this time there’s no evidence to suggest it was suspicious.
Reeves also said having smoke detectors with an automatic response to a monitoring company are always a good idea and may have made a difference in the fire crew’s ability to respond to the fire sooner.
With the dry and hot weather over the second half of last week and into the weekend, it’s perhaps no surprise that the department responded to two major fires in two days.
On Friday at 1 p.m., the department was called to the Stowe Transfer Station when a tractor trailer storing waste became inflamed. The exact cause of this fire also remains unknown, but Reeves pointed out that any number of causes could have contributed to it.
Reeves and his fellow firefighters spent four hours successfully containing and putting out the fire and the transfer station reopened the next day.
