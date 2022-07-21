Dewey Hill Road fire, July 14, 2022

A plume of smoke rises into the air last Thursday as a house on Dewey Hill burns.

 Photo by Tommy Gardner

Last Thursday around 5:30 p.m., the Stowe Fire Department responded to a fire that engulfed the Pucillo residence on Dewey Hill Road.

Despite six hours of fighting the flames and assistance from Morrisville and Waterbury fire departments, the second home Michael and Deborah Pucillo built in 1984 on a 10-acre property known to their family as Deer Woods was deemed a total loss, according to fire chief Scott Reeves.

