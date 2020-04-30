Two wayward hikers got stranded on a cliff in Smugglers’ Notch late Tuesday night, and Stowe Mountain Rescue was summoned to the area for the second time in a week.
According to the rescue report, the pair was evacuated safely, but were poorly prepared, had inadequate clothing and footwear, and no light source other than a smartphone.
Furthermore, the report notes, they started late in the day, lacked technical experience for the terrain and were not very familiar with the area.
The hikers had a small-diameter rope with them, and had tried tying off to a tree and lowering themselves down, but the rope became stuck, and they had to call 911.
Mountain rescue sent a crew of five to the top of the Notch, with a Department of Public Safety car setting up an incident command center down near the Big Spring area.
The hikers were found about 365 feet up on a small ledge, anchored to a tree.
The hikers were secured, provided clothing and foot traction and lowered off the ledge using a fixed rope system, and into a waiting ATV.
The rescue, which began with the 911 call at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, wrapped up at 2 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the rescue report, COVID-19 isolation and decontamination protocols were used.