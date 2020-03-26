Cases decided, week of Feb. 24
Tina Colbeth, 47, of Morrisville pleaded guilty to retail theft and was ordered to serve 4-5 days, pre-approved furlough.
Arraignments, week of March 9
Douglas Brier, 30, of Marshfield pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release.
Allen Cross, 31, of Waterville pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence No. 1.
Todd Miller, 55, of Jeffersonville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Bryant Griggs, 30, of Eden Mills pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Kurt C. Heinchon, 33, of Morrisville pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Courtney Clark, 40, of Colchester pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jacob Baker, 23, of Eden pleaded not guilty to disturbing the peace.
Scott Gowen, 62, of Johnson pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor retail theft.
Cases decided, week of March 9
Mariah Spaulding, 25, of Morrisville pleaded guilty to one count of heroin possession and one count of cocaine possession and was ordered to serve up to one year. Spaulding also pleaded guilty to retail theft and violating conditions of release and was sentenced to an additional 9-10 days for each count. Dismissed at the prosecution’s request were two counts each of retail theft, violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct, and one count of unlawful trespass.
Reynaldo Palomino, 29, of Stowe pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was fined $300.
A charge of driving without a license against Kenneth Lanpher, 18, of Waterville was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of DUI No. 1 against Peter Fosse, 27, of Cambridge was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of driving after criminal license suspension against Paul Foss, 45, of Eden was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.