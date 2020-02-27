Cases decided, week of Feb. 10
Audrianna Blais, 28, of Wolcott pleaded guilty to unlawful mischief. Sentencing was deferred for two years and Blais was ordered to pay restitution.
Cases decided, week of Feb. 17
Charges of driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release against Zachary Goodell, 29, of Morrisville were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of taking deer out of season against Gabriel Messier, 21, of Richford was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.