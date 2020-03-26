Total reported incidents, including traffic stops and fingerprints: 194
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets, 16; warnings, 2
March 13 at 11:42 a.m., a stalled car that a driver was pushing off Route 15 into the Johnson Dollar General parking lot started going backward too fast. The driver tried to hop in the car and pull the emergency brake, but the car door struck a light pole first.
March 13 at 12:42 p.m., police pulled over a car that crossed the double yellow line on Route 12 in Elmore and cited the driver, Levi C. Brooks, 22, of Morrisville, into court on suspicion of driving after criminal license suspension.
March 13 at 2:32 p.m., after pulling a car over for speeding on Depot Street in Hyde Park, police cited the driver, Jennifer Ruest, 42, of Stowe, into court on suspicion of driving after criminal license suspension.
March 13 at 2:49 p.m., a 14-year-old Wolcott boy was throwing things around the house and hit his mother in the head when she tried to restrain him. She didn’t want her kid arrested, so she took him to a friend’s house.
March 13 at 6:59 p.m., police took 88 sets of fingerprints at Champlain Elementary School in Burlington, because the sheriff’s department has a mobile fingerprinting device.
March 13 at 7:28 p.m., assisted Northern EMS with a medical call on Ober Hill in Johnson. No further information available.
March 14 at 10:03 a.m., a Johnson female’s father kicked her boyfriend out of his home.
March 14 at 6:45 p.m., a Hyde Park juvenile tried to take some pills, and police transported the youth to Copley Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
March 15 at 2:44 a.m., police sitting in a patrol car on Route 15 in Wolcott clocked a car going 83 mph — the speed limit is 50. The car went faster as the officer gave chase, so the officer stopped the pursuit for safety’s sake.
March 15 at 4:33 p.m., Johnson residents found three bags of trash on their property. There was identifying information in the bags, so police took the trash to its rightful owner.
March 16 at 10:40 a.m., police assisted a Johnson resident who said her landlord was harassing her and trying to kick her out without going through the eviction process.
March 16 at 1 p.m., assisted a Hyde Park resident in a civil property dispute.
March 16 at 5 p.m., the driver of a car that had pulled over on Route 15 in Johnson with its four-way flashers on told police he thought his fuel pump had malfunctioned, and he was waiting on a tow truck.
March 16 at 6:04 p.m., a Hyde Park woman told police someone had stolen money from her home. An investigation revealed her son took it, so they’d handle that within the family.
March 16 at 7:39 p.m., an anonymous Hyde Park caller reported a concerning Facebook post made by a Johnson man.
March 17 at 7:16 a.m., a Morrisville woman lost control of her car on Route 15 in Johnson and it went off the road, rolling over. She and her daughter received only minor injuries, but the vehicle was demolished.
March 17 at 7:45 a.m., a Johnson resident said his blue 2002 Ford Ranger was stolen from the parking lot near the Chinese restaurant about seven hours earlier. Police ask anyone with information to call the station at 888-3502.
March 17 at 10:56 a.m., a Wolcott resident reported a case of fraud, saying he or she had sent a money order but never received the item purchased.
March 17 at 12:55 p.m., a strong odor of marijuana was detected in the Lamoille Union High School parking lot, but the source couldn’t be found.
March 17 at 4:39 p.m., assisted a Hyde Park resident with a child custody problem, which was referred to family court.
March 17 at 6:13 p.m., someone was heard screaming in the forest in the Zack Woods area of Hyde Park, but the only thing police found only some kids playing outside.
March 17 at 6:27 p.m., kids were allegedly making threatening remarks on Facebook.
March 18 at 4:17 a.m., a suspicious-looking vehicle parked in Johnson’s Sterling Market parking lot belonged to the person cleaning the store.
March 18 at 6:47 a.m., car vs. deer on Route 15 near the Hyde Park/Johnson town line. No human injuries reported.
March 18 at 1:57 p.m., police arrested Victoria Sherman, 29, no address listed, on a warrant out of Washington County for failure to appear in court. Sherman was also issued four no-stalking orders.
March 18 at 5:17 p.m., a person was reported spinning his car tires in a driveway in Wolcott.
March 18 at 5:37 p.m., single-car crash on Route 100 in North Hyde Park; no injuries.
March 18 at 5:59 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported a mailbox had been stolen.
March 18 at 7:20 p.m., a man asked police how to get his vehicle back from his wife who left him.
March 18 at 9:28 p.m., in a Johnson dispute, police had the parties involved separate for the night.
March 19 at 2:03 p.m., a landlord-tenant dispute in Hyde Park involved a woman trying to kick down a door after the locks had been changed. Police said it was a civil matter.
March 19 at 2:41 p.m., someone shot a mailbox on Cleveland Corners Road in Hyde Park.
March 19 at 2:42 p.m., another Hyde Park mailbox was vandalized, this time on McKinstry Hill Road, with what appeared to be a baseball bat.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.