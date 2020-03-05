Total reported incidents, including traffic stops and fingerprints: 129
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets, 11; warnings, 35
Feb 21 at 7:47 a.m., single-car crash on Route 15 near Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene in Johnson; no injuries.
Feb 21 at 10:20 a.m., a person driving a car with Connecticut license plates drove away from the Johnson Jolley without paying for $41.54 in gas.
Feb 21 at 12:35 p.m., deputies assisted Morristown police with a rolled-over car on Elmore Road.
Feb 21 at 6:48 p.m., after an argument between a mother and daughter in Johnson, the daughter left for the night.
Feb 21 at 7:32 p.m., police talked with a Johnson resident about domestic issues the man was having.
Feb 22 at 4:41 a.m., two-car crash on Route 15 near Lamoille Union High School. No injuries, but both vehicles had to be towed.
Feb 22 at 5:37 a.m., police responded to Johnson’s Sterling Market after the store’s burglar alarm went off — a false alarm, according to the store manager.
Feb 22 at 9:06 a.m., a Johnson man told police a family member had borrowed his truck and hadn’t returned it.
Feb 22 at 2:30 p.m., a wallet was reported lost between Main and School streets in Johnson.
Feb 22 at 3:07 p.m., a black pickup truck driving through Johnson village was reported to be losing trash out of the back.
Feb 22 at 11:55 p.m., false alarm at the Hyde Park VFW.
Feb 23 at 6:40 a.m., a clerk at the Johnson Maplefields said a car had been parked in a bad spot in the parking lot for three hours. Police talked with the driver, who said he’d been driving all night and pulled over to get some sleep. No impairment was detected, but police asked him to move the vehicle.
Feb 23 at 10:30 a.m., a woman told police she’d been out running on Clay Hill in Johnson the evening before, and the driver of a blue Ford Focus pulled up beside her with the lights off, yelled at her, and sped off.
Feb 23 at 12:49 p.m., police helped a Hyde Park family resolve issues with a juvenile daughter, who was allegedly damaging the home.
Feb 24 at 12:08 a.m., a false alarm at the Johnson municipal offices was reset remotely after the building was declared secure.
Feb 24 at 1:01 a.m., police noticed the main gate to a Johnson business was open at an odd hour. A voicemail message was left with the business owner.
Feb 24 at 3:29 p.m., while running radar on Route 12 in Elmore, police pulled over a car for having a missing inspection sticker. The driver, Donald Peters, 34, of Albany, Vt., was issued a criminal citation for driving after criminal license suspension.
Feb 24 at 3:35 p.m., police tried to reach a Johnson resident to inform them a family member had died.
Feb 24 at 3:45 p.m., an ongoing domestic dispute in Hyde Park flared up over a box of Cheerios. Police took statements from both sides in the cereal incident.
Feb 25 at 8:41 a.m., a Wolcott tenant out of town on vacation said she’d been told her landlord was removing her stuff from the apartment. Police suggested she follow up when she got home, to see if anything was missing.
Feb 25 at 10:17 a.m., a Hyde Park village resident was allegedly harassing people parking near his driveway.
Feb 25 at 5:38 p.m., a suspicious-seeming vehicle was driving back and forth through the Highland Drive trailer park in Johnson.
Feb 25 at 6:51 p.m., after a dispute between a man and a woman in Hyde Park, the man was served with a no-trespass order.
Feb 26 at 8:02 p.m., items were reported stolen from the laundromat on Railroad Street in Johnson. Police are investigating.
Feb 27 at 9:27 a.m., a Johnson man told police his truck bumper had been damaged, but wasn’t sure when.
Feb 27 at 10:17 a.m., police responded to a report that two people were trying to get into a vacant home in Johnson village. One was reportedly trying to get some personal belongings from the house, which had been recently foreclosed. Since she didn’t have permission from the bank, police escorted her off the property.
Feb 27 at 11:50 a.m., deputies assisted Morristown police with a tractor-trailer truck stuck at a pinch point in the village.
Feb 27 at 3:31 p.m., a Nissan truck headed north on Route 100C in Johnson crashed head-on into a Ford truck headed south, totaling both vehicles. No severe injuries were reported, and the Nissan driver was told he was driving too fast for the conditions.
Feb 27 at 4:44 p.m., while investigating the Johnson laundromat theft, police discovered one of the security cameras had been ripped off of the wall. It was not clear whether video footage might still be available.