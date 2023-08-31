Total reported incidents: 131
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 12
Directed patrols: 13
Fingerprint services: 45
Motor vehicle complaints: 5
Suspicious events: 9
Aug. 11 at 2:17 a.m., a deputy posted up on Willow Crossing in Johnson, to dissuade any drivers from speeding along the long Route 15 straightaway.
Aug. 11 at 11:30 a.m., Tevon Dewyer, 31, of Burlington, was arrested for domestic assault and criminal threatening, related to an incident on Gihon River Court in Johnson.
Aug. 11 at 2:52 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Route 100C in Johnson.
Aug. 11 at 4:31 p.m., a Johnson resident whose Main Street home had been condemned after July’s flooding told police someone had entered and vandalized it.
Aug. 11 at 9:38 p.m., Joshua Gillen, 28, of Hyde Park, was arrested for first degree aggravated domestic assault after deputies responded to an incident in Wolcott.
Aug. 12 at 5:32 p.m., deputies issued a pair of temporary restraining orders to people in Hyde Park.
Aug. 12 at 5:50 p.m., someone complained about all-terrain vehicles on North Hyde Park Road.
Aug. 12 at 7:27 p.m., police assisted EMS crews on Windy Hill Drive in Hyde Park.
Aug. 13 at 12:40 p.m., a deputy mediated a property dispute on Route 100C in Johnson.
Aug. 13 at 4:59 p.m., the North Hyde Park Fire Department phoned in a complaint about an erratic driver on Route 100 in Hyde Park, but it was long gone when police patrolled the area.
Aug. 13 at 6:14 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported his vehicle identification number was missing from his trailer.
Aug. 13 at 7:48 p.m., a runaway juvenile from Hyde Park was reported to the Department for Children and Families.
Aug. 14 at 3:45 p.m., deputies discussed with a Johnson resident an alleged domestic assault that had occurred some time earlier in Belvidere.
Aug. 14 at 7:16 p.m., a vehicle caught fire in Hyde Park, but firefighters were able to subdue the blaze, and no one was hurt.
Aug. 15 at 5:46 p.m., police received a report of harassment between two family members in Johnson.
Aug. 16 at 4:25 p.m., police responded to a two-car crash on Route 100C, where some people suffered minor injuries.
Aug. 16 at 8:20 p.m., a deputy helped a person whose car broke down on Route 15 in Hyde Park.
Aug. 17 at 1:11 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported being threatened by someone online while they were gaming.
Aug. 17 at 3:41 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported finding old drug paraphernalia in a box.
Aug. 17 at 6:29 p.m., a deputy helped a person whose car broke down on Route 15 in Johnson.
Aug. 17 at 7:59 p.m. a Johnson resident on Gould Hill Road reported her dogs missing.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
