Arraignments, week of Oct. 24
Mesa Aupperlee, 37, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to four counts of violating an abuse prevention order, four counts of unlawful trespass, two counts of unlawful mischief and one count of false pretenses.
Arraignments, week of Oct. 24
Justin Schauer, 33, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to grand larceny.
Joseph T. Groom, 35, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, third offense, and refusing a sobriety test.
Henry A. Lovell, 24, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to simple assault and violating conditions of release.
Taylor F. Machia, 30, of North Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to violating an abuse prevention order.
Edward H. Grimes, 43, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Caleb Bourdeau, 24, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to driving DUI No. 2 and refusing a sobriety test.
William Lamb IV, 35, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to careless or negligent driving and leaving the scene of a crash.
Ashley A. Deuso, 28, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Kenneth Haslem, Jr., 57, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Mariah Jiron, 47, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Harvey Trinidad, 58, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Dena-Marie Savage, 38, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to careless or negligent driving.
Chadsworth Dill, 31, of Chesterfield, N.J., pleaded not guilty to careless or negligent driving.
James A. Ford, 51, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to two counts of driving after criminal license suspension.
Jamie J. Bocash, 42, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Cases decided, week of Oct. 24
Eric J. Edson, 51, of Burlington, pleaded guilty to grand larceny and eluding law enforcement, and was ordered to serve a minimum of seven years, all but 17 months suspended. Edson was also placed on probation for eight years and ordered to pay $530 in restitution. Charges of unlawful mischief, possession of methamphetamine, transporting alcohol or drugs into a detention center, and providing false information to police were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Tyler C. Herd, 29, of Winooski, pleaded guilty to grand larceny and three counts of false pretenses and was ordered to serve up to two years. Two counts of unlawful mischief and one count each of petit larceny and false pretenses were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of providing false information to police against Jason V. Hogue, 38, of Stowe, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
