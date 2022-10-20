Arraignments, week of Oct. 10
Brian K. Braden, 32, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated first degree domestic assault, felony unlawful mischief and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Arraignments, week of Oct. 10
Brian K. Braden, 32, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated first degree domestic assault, felony unlawful mischief and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Thomas Borello, 41, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to felony unlawful mischief.
Richard M. Spaulding, 50, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to felony heroin possession.
Axl D. Errington, 26, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense, refusing a sobriety test and violating conditions of release. A charge of driving after criminal license suspension was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Tiffany M. Prevost, 41, of Elmore, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 3 and refusing a sobriety test.
Jamel J. Bannister, 42, of Agawam, Mass., pleaded not guilty to simple assault, disorderly conduct and providing false information to police to implicate someone else.
Mackenzie Bakker, 21, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Seth Arthur Demo, Jr., 41, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Trevor Beaudoin, 42, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to eluding police.
Michael S. Sylvester, 34, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Margaret R. Paine, 75, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault.
Cases decided, week of Oct. 10
Andrew D. Morse, 53, of Woodbury, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 4 and was given a sentence of eight days to three years, all suspended with three years’ probation and $307 in fines and fees.
Tyler Foster, 27, of Johnson, admitted to nine counts of violating probation, and was ordered to continue with the same probation conditions. One count of violating probation was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Kristopher M. Salls, 41, of Hardwick, admitted violating probation. Salls was ordered to remain on probation until March 18, 2025.
Eric Ronald Patch, Jr., 33, of Hyde Park, pleaded guilty to excessive speed, and was levied fines and fees totaling $492.
A charge of domestic assault against Sara Doulin, 19, of Morristown, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
