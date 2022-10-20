A Stowe police officer was at fault for causing a crash between his police cruiser and bicyclist earlier this month that sent the cyclist to the hospital, an investigation by Morristown Police Department has determined.

According to a report from Morristown police chief Jason Luneau, Stowe officer Howard Alden violated traffic laws when he tried to make a left-hand turn on Mountain Road without checking to see if anyone was coming in the opposite direction.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.