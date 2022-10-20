A Stowe police officer was at fault for causing a crash between his police cruiser and bicyclist earlier this month that sent the cyclist to the hospital, an investigation by Morristown Police Department has determined.
According to a report from Morristown police chief Jason Luneau, Stowe officer Howard Alden violated traffic laws when he tried to make a left-hand turn on Mountain Road without checking to see if anyone was coming in the opposite direction.
The crash happened on the afternoon of Oct. 3. According to an investigation by Morristown Sgt. Ron Audet, Alden was traveling north on Mountain Road near Barnes Camp when he slowed down, signaled to turn left and began crossing the southbound lane headed out of Smugglers Notch.
At the same time, two cyclists were traveling south and collided with the right side of Alden’s cruiser.
The first one, Suzanne Brown, 35, of Bellingham, Wash., was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center where she was evaluated for her injuries and later released.
Brown’s bike was also heavily damaged in the crash.
The other biker, Jamie Van-Beek, 50, also of Bellingham, was almost able to come to a complete stop and lightly bumped into the vehicle and was not injured.
One person who claimed to be an eyewitness but did not provide their name told the newspaper Alden was attempting to make a U-turn, but the Morristown police report does not bear that out.
Audet determined Alden was at fault and violated Vermont traffic laws for “turning left” but he did not issue Alden a ticket. Luneau said officers typically do not issue tickets or citations in car crashes unless there is reason to believe greater negligence or criminal activity was a factor.
Luneau added the state’s attorney’s office reviewed the case and agreed no criminal charges should be pursued.
Stowe police declined to comment on the incident or to say whether Alden will be disciplined.
Aaron Calvin contributed to this report.
