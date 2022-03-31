Stowe Mountain Rescue featured in what is destined to become a legendary family story for a couple of newlyweds from a mission on March 24 atop Mt. Mansfield.
The couple’s honeymoon went pear-shaped when a hike up the mountain from Underhill turned critical. They climbed up the Maple Ridge trail to the top and began to trek across the ridge on Canyon Trail with the intention of going back down the mountain to Underhill on the Half-Way House Trail.
But the hike went awry as the hikers lost the trail and began to descend through steep terrain, trapped between ice cliffs and unable to safely navigate up or down.
Rescue crews drove up the mountain in a bus cat and dropped down to the couple from Canyon Trail, following their footsteps, busting through deep snow and thick brush and picking a way past ice cliffs. After being equipped with crampons, Stowe Mountain Rescue guided the couple safely through the obstacles back up to the top to the awaiting bus cat.
Fortunately, the entire mission was able to be conducted in before darkness fell, according to a press release.
“While the snow has essentially disappeared from the valleys and we grapple with mudseason, it’s not spring on the ridge,” the release said. “If you plan to hike up Mt. Mansfield — or any elevation above 2,500 feet — be prepared for winter conditions and deep snow. There is still four feet of snow in most places on the Mansfield ridge.”
