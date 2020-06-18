Two women hiking at Moss Glen Falls became trapped Monday afternoon in the upper gorge, were unable to climb out, and called 911 for assistance at 1:30 p.m.
Two Stowe Mountain Rescue workers and two Stowe police officers headed out to locate the women, while the rescue team assembled high-angle extrication equipment.
The women were located in the upper gorge, about 50 feet down. They were unhurt, but unable to climb back out.
A rescue team member rappelled down to the hikers, provided procedure masks and administered a COVID-19 questionnaire.
A twin tension rope system was set up at the top of the gorge and a rescuer was lowered, providing harnesses and helmets to the hikers, who were brought up one at a time.
The initial rescue team member then hauled himself up the rope he rappelled into the gorge with.
Neither hiker was hurt.