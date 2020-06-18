Moss Glen Falls

One Stowe Mountain Rescue team member rappels into the upper gorge at Moss Glen Falls, while another is already at the bottom, in a rescue of two trapped hikers.

 Photo by Jon Wehse

Two women hiking at Moss Glen Falls became trapped Monday afternoon in the upper gorge, were unable to climb out, and called 911 for assistance at 1:30 p.m.

Two Stowe Mountain Rescue workers and two Stowe police officers headed out to locate the women, while the rescue team assembled high-angle extrication equipment.  

The women were located in the upper gorge, about 50 feet down. They were unhurt, but unable to climb back out. 

A rescue team member rappelled down to the hikers, provided procedure masks and administered a COVID-19 questionnaire.     

A twin tension rope system was set up at the top of the gorge and a rescuer was lowered, providing harnesses and helmets to the hikers, who were brought up one at a time.

The initial rescue team member then hauled himself up the rope he rappelled into the gorge with.

Neither hiker was hurt.

