Two hikers stuck in Smugglers’ Notch in fading daylight had to be helped out by Stowe Mountain Rescue crews.
Near the Sterling Pond Trail, the hikers found themselves on steep and icy terrain, unable to get safely down. They weren’t hurt, just stuck.
Rescue crews have been asking people to try to minimize risk in the backcountry, and bring proper equipment and clothing when doing any hiking above 1,800 feet. The Sterling Pond Trail and all side trails on state land are currently closed.
According to the rescue report, the crew was summoned at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23.
A three-person rescue crew drove to the summer parking area at the top of the Notch via ATV, and made their way about 300 feet up from the summer parking lot area, where they found the hikers.
Crews assisted the hikers down without incident — although they had to use an improvised rope and harness system — and the hikers were taken back to the Cambridge side of the mountain by Cambridge fire and rescue crews.