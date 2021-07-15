On July 7, Stowe Mountain Rescue assisted Underhill Jericho Fire Department to help a solo hiker with a leg injury on the Sunset Ridge Trail.
A hasty team from Underhill-Jericho arrived on scene, just over a mile from the trailhead.
The hiker could not bear weight on his leg.
Members from Underhill-Jericho, Colchester Technical Rescue, Camels Hump Back-country Rescue (Richmond), and Stowe worked together, using a wheeled litter with rope belays on the steep pitches.
The operation took several hours, and the hiker drove himself to the hospital.
