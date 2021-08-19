A Stowe Mountain Rescue team deployed to the Long Trail on the ridge of Mt. Mansfield to rescue a hiker who slipped and sustained an injury that prevented her from walking.
The patient was wheeled in a litter along the ridge to her car at the top of the Toll Road.
“The trail is a little tricky in spots and since it’s an exposed rocky ridge, it doesn’t have as many anchors for the rope hauls that would normally help us on a litter carry,” according to the team. “We were grateful to have Fred (Whitcomb) with us from Stowe Police Department — he’s a kindred spirit and great on the litter.”
Support was provided by the caretaker from Taft Lodge who took the subject’s young child as her mother was being tended to.
“The real star of the show, though, was Lucy, the young caretaker of Taft Lodge. We watched in awe as she transformed herself into Mary Poppins to take care of the subject’s young child the whole way along the ridge, cheerfully delivering natural history lessons to keep her distracted and out from under the wheel of the litter — all while carrying not one but two backpacks.”
