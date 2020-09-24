A man drowned at popular Stowe hiking and swimming spot Bingham Falls early Wednesday afternoon.
According to a report from Stowe Mountain Rescue, the man, whose identity has not yet been released, was walking with his family on the slippery, sloping rocks around the main pool at the base of the falls. He and another family member slipped and fell into the pool.
Neither of them could swim, Stowe Mountain Rescue said.
A bystander, who happened to be a lifeguard, jumped in and was able to rescue the other person. They became exhausted from the effort, though, and were unable to find or rescue the victim, who did not resurface.
Two Stowe Mountain Rescue swimmers first searched the most likely spot — an eddy near the spot the man fell into the pool — but didn’t find him there.
They next searched an area to the left of the waterfall and found him in about 10 feet of water. However, they couldn’t initially get to him and had to use a rescue pole to bring him to the surface.
The swimmers then moved him to a safe area, where Stowe EMS attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.
The man was taken out of the area using a rope system, and brought back to his family and the medical examiner.
Stowe Police Department handled traffic on Route 108 at the busy trailhead area, and Stowe Fire Department helped organize an incident command. Johnson Fire Department and Colchester Technical Rescue were called in case additional dive resources were needed, but were canceled en route.
Thursday was the fifth reported time Mountain Rescue was called to the popular Bingham Falls area this year, three times for falls and once for a dog rescue from an upper pool.
This week’s incident marked the first death of the year.
