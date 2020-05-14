Police have disposed of a pair of grenades found in a resident’s room at Copley Woodlands in Stowe.
At 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, a staff member reported finding the grenades while preparing a room for the return of a resident who had been in the hospital. Police described the resident as a military veteran who had lived at the senior living community for many years and who collects war memorabilia.
Grenades are not unusual collector’s items, as long as they are not filled with black powder. Typically, a collectible grenade has a hole drilled in the bottom to indicate it is not explosive.
However, in this case, the grenades did not have holes drilled into them.
Stowe police contacted the Vermont State Police, which sent officers to Copley Woodlands to X-ray the grenades to see if they contained black powder. The X-ray results were inconclusive, so state police took them to the Vermont National Guard for destruction and disposal.