Stowe police pursued a stolen vehicle until its occupants fled into the woods off Nebraska Valley Road last Friday night, eventually catching up with their suspect the next day.

Eric Loyer, 31, was arrested Saturday on multiple outstanding warrants after he spent the night in Stowe’s snowy woods.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.