Stowe police pursued a stolen vehicle until its occupants fled into the woods off Nebraska Valley Road last Friday night, eventually catching up with their suspect the next day.
Eric Loyer, 31, was arrested Saturday on multiple outstanding warrants after he spent the night in Stowe’s snowy woods.
Around 4 p.m. last Friday, Vermont State Police requested assistance with a high-speed chase in Waterbury Center. Stowe officers saw the same vehicle speeding through Moscow village and gave chase.
The vehicle, which had been stolen, eventually got stuck in Nebraska Valley and its two occupants fled into the forest. Stowe officers pursued the suspects and first found a woman who claimed to be a victim of assault. Loyer remained at large.
Police initially believed there was a third occupant in the vehicle, but determined later there had only been two.
The search continued the next day and, with the assistance of Stowe Mountain Rescue, a state search coordinator and state police, Loyer was found at approximately 2 p.m. in the woods and taken into custody. He was brought to Copley Hospital for evaluation.
Loyer was later charged with violating multiple in-state warrants, and possession of stolen property, but investigation into the incident is ongoing, police say.
