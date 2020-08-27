A five-year old boy died last week while camping with his parents at Little River State Park in Waterbury.
Vermont State Police say the child apparently drowned in the Waterbury Reservoir.
According to police, Henry Beaird, of Burlington, was reported missing shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 20.
When police arrived, rescue crews were attempting to resuscitate the young boy. He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of bystanders, Vermont State Parks staff, Waterbury Rescue, Waterbury Fire Department and a helicopter medical crew from the University of Vermont Medical Center.
