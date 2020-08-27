Medical helicopter

A medical helicopter flies above Waterbury last Thursday, Aug. 20, after responding to the apparent drowning of a 5-year-old boy in Little River State Park.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

A five-year old boy died last week while camping with his parents at Little River State Park in Waterbury.

Vermont State Police say the child apparently drowned in the Waterbury Reservoir.

According to police, Henry Beaird, of Burlington, was reported missing shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 20.

When police arrived, rescue crews were attempting to resuscitate the young boy. He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of bystanders, Vermont State Parks staff, Waterbury Rescue, Waterbury Fire Department and a helicopter medical crew from the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.