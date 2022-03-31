A teenager stole his roommate’s car to go snowboarding at Bolton and his roommate’s debit card to rent a hotel room afterward, police say.
According to a Stowe Police Department affidavit, a Stowe Mountain Resort employee told them his 1999 Toyota Corolla went missing the night of March 19. The car owner said his roommate, Brigade Carpenter, 19, of Swansboro, N.C., made comments about going snowboarding the next day. He also told police Carpenter had been fired by the resort that same day.
Police located the vehicle on March 20 at the Stoweflake Resort and Spa in Stowe, and talked to Carpenter, who told them he had permission to use the car. Police reunited the car with its owner, but later that night, the owner called back to say his bank account showed a $326.70 charge from Stoweflake.
Police say they went back to Stoweflake and confronted Carpenter, who initially denied using the card, but admitted it to them after being placed under arrest.
Carpenter last week pleaded not guilty in Lamoille County Superior Court to felony grand larceny and misdemeanor credit card fraud.
