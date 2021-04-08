National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
It’s an opportunity to turn in unwanted, unused or expired medications. This service is free and anonymous; no questions asked.
Lamoille Valley locations are Copley Hospital (in the hall by the laboratory check-in), Hardwick Police Department, Morristown Police Department, Stowe Police Department, Kinney Drugs in Morrisville and Cambridge, and the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department in Hyde Park.
These sites are accepting pills only and cannot accept liquids or needles.
Can’t make it to one of these sites April 24? All of those locations, except for the Morrisville Kinney Drugs, have year-round, self-service dropboxes, available during normal business hours.
Healthy Lamoille Valley has a supply of prescription drug mail-back envelopes from the Vermont Department of Health. These envelopes are free, prepaid and easy to use. Simply seal your unused prescription drugs inside and drop off at any post office or other USPS pick-up location. Contact Jessica Bickford, jessica@healthylamoillevalley.org if you would like to receive mail-back envelopes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.