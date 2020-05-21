After a chase that hit 130 mph on Interstate 89, police charged Alexander T. Seagroves, 26, of Westford with grossly negligent driving, excessive speed, attempting to elude police, driving after criminal license suspension, criminal threatening and aggravated assault.

On May 8 at 7:29 p.m., a state trooper spotted a black BMW headed south on Interstate 89 in Waterbury at high speed.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, but it accelerated past 130 mph, then headed into Montpelier, where Montpelier and Berlin police assisted in the pursuit.

Once state police ascertained that Seagroves was the driver, they called off the chase.

Seagroves was arrested later by Burlington police and held at the Southern State Correctional Facility, waiting for state police to file charges.

He was arraigned Friday, May 15, in Washington County District Court.

