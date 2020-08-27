A trio of rescue squads brought an injured woman down Mount Mansfield from the Laura Cowles Trail on Monday, Aug. 24, in a 5-hour operation.
The woman and a companion were descending the Cowles trail, on the Underhill side of Mansfield, when she slipped and injured her ankle. Unable to bear weight on the leg, she called 911.
She was located at an elevation of 3,400 feet, within the jurisdiction of Underhill Fire Department and Essex Rescue, which sought help from multiple back-country rescue teams, including Stowe Mountain Rescue.
The Stowe crew accessed the woman using the Toll Road to Long Trail North, then down the Cowles trail.
The woman was immobilized and placed in a litter and wheel, and the evacuation required multiple low-angle lowering systems.
She refused ambulance transport to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.