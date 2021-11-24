Backcountry rescue teams from Waterbury and Stowe, assisted by three other rescue teams, brought a 31-year-old injured hiker off White Rocks Trail on Hunger Mountain in Middlesex Saturday night, Nov. 20.
While hiking alone, the Florida man slipped on icy rocks and injured his ankle and couldn’t make it off the mountain on his own from his location at about 2,800 feet.
Two hikers found the injured man and stayed with him until the first rescue team reached the scene at 4:30 p.m.
The hiker’s ankle was splinted, and he was placed into a hypothermia bag, similar to a sleeping bag, to keep him as warm as possible until more rescuers and a Stokes litter were hauled up the mountain. Shortly after 5 p.m., in full darkness, the evacuation began through a series of rope belays in the steep, rocky and icy conditions.
Upon reaching an old logging road the hiker was transferred to an ATV and driven the rest of the way down the mountain.
Rescuers reached the base of the trail around 7 p.m., and the injured man was then taken to the hospital by a friend.
Other teams involved were Camels Hump Back Country Rescue Team, Colchester Technical Rescue and Mad River Valley Ambulance Service.
Rescuers recommend always hiking with at least one other person, take plenty of warm clothes, food, water and always be off the mountain well before darkness. Ice creepers and headlamps are essential on any fall hike.
