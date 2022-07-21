On July 13, a woman who collapsed on the Mill Trail could not be revived.
Stowe EMS and Stowe police were providing medical care when Stowe Mountain Rescue arrived, and the three teams worked together to deliver emergency care to try and save the unresponsive hiker.
On July 10, Stowe Mountain Rescue helped Richmond Rescue with a seriously injured climber at Bolton West. The 59-year-old man fell while lead climbing, but his belayer managed to catch him and break his fall.
By the time Stowe arrived on scene, Richmond had lowered and packaged the man onto a backboard and was in the process of wheeling him to a waiting ambulance.
The next day, the team headed to the Long Trail on Mt. Mansfield to help a woman who was experiencing a medical event after a 12-hour hike. She and her companions were dehydrated and exhausted and rescuers hiked up to the group and assisted the woman during a slow and careful walk downhill.
Bingham Falls was once again the site of a rescue July 14 and it fit the usual pattern: People decide to jump from the highest point at the falls, change their minds and, just as they turn to back off, they slip.
“This was the situation with today’s call, although our subject got away with a nasty break and nothing life-threatening. An uncontrolled fall from that height is disastrous,” the team’s Facebook page scribe noted.
“This is stating the obvious, but the best way to avoid being hauled out of Bingham is to resist the temptation to try those big jumps. Don’t even go check it out, thinking you can back off it. Too many people have died that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.