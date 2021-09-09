Stowe Mountain Rescue was called to assist Cambridge Fire Department Monday, Sept. 6, to help an injured hiker from the Sterling Pond Trail.
Two members of the team went ahead to assist the on-scene Cambridge EMT, who had already splinted the injury.
The Stowe squad carried the patient off trail in a litter with assistance from the fire crew, using rope belays on the steep sections of the trail.
The patient was transported to hospital by ambulance.
