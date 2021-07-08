On July 4, Stowe Mountain Rescue assisted local agencies on Camels Hump to help an injured hiker on the Bamforth Ridge Trail, part of the Long Trail.
Stowe deployed a team of six up the Burroughs Trail in Huntington and came down Bamforth Ridge from its north end.
Teams from the Huntington and Waterbury backcountry rescue squads reached the woman, who had slipped on slippery, exposed rock on a treacherous section of the trail. She fell about 20 feet to the trail below.
Stowe supplied a rope team to assist with the technical rescue. The extraction took just over six hours, over approximately 5.5 miles back to the main parking lot.
The woman was transported to a local hospital.
