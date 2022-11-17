On Nov. 11, Stowe Mountain Rescue came to the aid of two college kids who hatched an ambitious plan to climb to the ridge of Mt. Mansfield but started their day in Connecticut.
“Technically they pulled it off, if you discount the fact that they couldn’t get down, failing to take daylight savings into account,” according to a social media post from the squad.
The hikers found themselves on the ridge in the dark and driving rain.
Rescue crews took the Toll Road up and intersected with the duo on the Long Trail, delivering warm clothes and headlamps.
“They were in good spirits and were excellent company as we delivered them back to their car in Underhill,” the crew wrote. “Forgiving their poor planning, their parents raised them well: they were polite, grateful and apologetic for calling us out.”
