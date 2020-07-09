Stowe Mountain Rescue assisted a couple who went hiking with a two-month-old baby, then got lost.
On Friday, July 3, the couple parked at the top of the Toll Road and planned on hiking the Long Trail along the Mansfield Ridge. After passing the Halfway House Trail, they inadvertently turned west off the trail toward Underhill, thinking they were still on the Long Trail.
They traveled downhill for about 80 feet and joined the Halfway House Trail, and then continued downhill to the junction with the Canyon Trail and Canyon North Trail. At this intersection they became disoriented and at about 5:30 p.m., they called 911 for help.
Stowe Mountain Rescue made phone contact with the couple and learned they were uninjured and the baby was doing well, although the mother was very upset and crying.
They were instructed to simply reverse direction and go back up the Halfway House Trail to the Mansfield Ridge and the Long Trail. One rescuer responded and, with some assistance, the family was escorted back to their car at the Visitors Center parking lot at about 7:30 p.m. There were no injuries.
