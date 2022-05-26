A 21-year-old Burlington man drowned at Bolton Potholes May 21 after witnesses say he jumped from a rock ledge in churning pool of water.
The body of Cody Surprise was found about two hours after the initial 12:30 p.m. 911 call.
Divers from Colchester Technical Rescue retrieved Surprise’s body using a series of ladders. They were assisted by crews from Bolton Fire Department, Richmond Rescue and Stowe Mountain Rescue.
According to the Vermont River Conservancy, this is the sixth known death at Bolton Potholes, and the first since 2011.
“All known drownings have been in the ‘Eagle’s Eye’ pool, where swift currents aerate the surface causing foamy, bubbly water and challenge even the strongest swimmers,” according to the group.
Stowe Mountain Rescue said wet slippery rocks are an obvious and predictable hazard but there are other things to keep in mind while swimming in Vermont’s rivers and streams, including:
• White bubbly, aerated water provides no buoyancy and is extremely dangerous.
• Water temperatures at this time of year can be hazardous, presenting hypothermia risk that is belied by hot sunny weather.
• Swimmers who jump, particularly into areas with fluctuating water levels, can get trapped beneath objects due to fast-moving water.
“Think twice before jumping or maybe consider not jumping at all,” Stowe Mountain Rescue suggests.
