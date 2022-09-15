A bizarre break-in attempt in which two young women attempted to enter the home of Stowe’s former police chief has left more questions than answers in its wake.
Ken Kaplan, who served as the town’s highest police authority for two decades before retiring in 2011, was woken by his wife and barking dogs near midnight on Sept. 2. He found two young girls, one white and one Black, at his front door, with the vehicle that brought them there just out of sight down the driveway.
When he asked how he could help, they claimed repeatedly they had previously arranged to pick up Kaplan’s dogs, even while he insisted that he had made no such arrangement.
When Kaplan asked them to leave, one of the women attempted to force her way past him and into his home. Kaplan responded by lifting her up and throwing her into a stand of nearby rose bushes.
“I am not a spring chicken anymore, but I’m still trained in a lot of defensive measures from being a police officer,” he said. “I don’t know how she thought she was going to get by me.”
The women fled to the car, which Kaplan could not identify but said it had a loud muffler.
Four nights later, Kaplan said his wife was awakened by the sound of someone banging on their window. Kaplan investigated, this time armed, but the window knockers had fled, though he heard the same loud muffler.
After the incident, a neighbor told Kaplan that a similar incident occurred where women matching the same description made it inside his home before leaving without incident.
Stowe police are keeping a tight lid on details around their investigation and wouldn’t say if other incidents have occurred but urged residents to be aware.
“We do not believe that there is any imminent threat to the public. However, we would highly encourage residents and citizens to remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity as it happens. We believe that Stowe is an extremely safe place to live and visit but we also recognize we are not immune to crime. We will continue to actively listen and interact with the community to promote public safety with all our partners,” Lt. Fred Whitcomb said.
