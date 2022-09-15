A bizarre break-in attempt in which two young women attempted to enter the home of Stowe’s former police chief has left more questions than answers in its wake.

Ken Kaplan, who served as the town’s highest police authority for two decades before retiring in 2011, was woken by his wife and barking dogs near midnight on Sept. 2. He found two young girls, one white and one Black, at his front door, with the vehicle that brought them there just out of sight down the driveway.

